Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall, the sequel to 2020's medieval management RPG Yes, Your Grace, was announced at Summer Game Fest 2023.
Bringing its gorgeous 2.5D pixel art style back, you'll need to manage your kingdom and make crucial decisions that will affect your people's happiness. You can either go above and beyond or completely ignore requests — depending on how your want to run your Slavic kingdom.
Here's what you need to know about the game from developer Brave At Night:
"Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall, a brand-new cinematic kingdom management RPG. Get immersed in the 2.5D pixel art style, explore new gameplay elements and try holding back your tears as your royal family faces great challenges!
Each turn you will have to deal with a randomised queue of petitioners. Every person will present you with their minimal expectations that you will need to meet in order to keep your kingdom happy. You may also choose to ignore their request or even exceed it for extra loyalty. There are always multiple ways of solving a problem and it will be up to you to decide on best approach.
A good work-life balance is also something a royal crown must learn. Your family will always be there for you, but remember it’s not a one way relationship - you’ve got to be there for them as well.
There’s more at stake than tending to your daily problems though, for someone is always eyeing your throne. Rebuild your castle to your former glory and fight for your home when the time comes."
Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall with flurry onto Switch in 2024. Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments.
Comments (2)
This might be good to get though I would probably wait for a sale since it's more of a one and done game if it's like the previous one
Well, I loved the first one, but my story ended just a moment before finale. With simple folks killing me in rage for running out of resources. There was no way to roll back enough and fix my steps. Suddenly I was left with feeling of wasted many hours, because the game didn’t let me finish the story that mattered most. Neither I felt like start again from the beginning (and potentially risking the same scenario). I am still a bit angry for that. Let’s see if I will give the new story a chance. But it’s fair to say that I was addicted to the story for several evenings.
