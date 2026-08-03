Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

If you’re familiar with House House’s previous title, Untitled Goose Game, you’ll know that the whole game hinges on surprises and quiet charm. Big Walk is entirely different in its structure, but those key principles are made even more pertinent, so I’m going to do my best to skirt around specific details and revealing too much; it’s a game best experienced as blindly as possible with someone close to you.

So I played through the whole thing with my wife, Sasha. We booted it up in separate parts of the house (house), and dived into what would end up being our own little world for the one or two hours at a time that our three-month-old daughter would remain napping.

Being in separate rooms is paramount, as well. It’s no problem if you’re playing online, of course, but the game makes it very clear from the initial boot that communication must remain strictly within the confines of Big Walk’s own voice chat. No Discord, no yelling instructions downstairs even if it wouldn’t wake the baby, no sly little text messages, nothing.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

Because Big Walk is based on two pillars, the first of which is communication. Stray a few metres too far from any of the up to 11 other players and their chatter will become little more than a distant whisper. In fact, you’ll often find yourself in situations where you won’t be able to hear other players at all, and must instead rely on other, less audible solutions, primarily the game’s simple but surprisingly robust signing system.

You can point, raise, and stretch each arm outwards independently (assuming your hands aren’t full carrying something, of course). This is pretty versatile once you establish some basic rules with your chum or chums, but it can also be augmented with sitting, jumping, spinning, shaking your head, and any number of other well-trodden non-verbal first-person communication techniques that bring Red vs. Blue to mind. It’s also got crossplay, meaning you can play it with friends on any other platform - how welcome is that?

The second of those pillars I mentioned a moment ago is discovery. If you didn’t know it already, Big Walk takes place in a fairly substantial open world. It’s no Daggerfall or even Morrowind, but it’s just big enough to be imposing and unfathomable at first, but navigable and digestible once you’re six hours deep.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

And there is so, so much to discover. The landscape itself is rugged, realistic, and hilly for the most part, with clever sightlines that show inspiration from the likes of Breath of the Wild combined with entirely unrealistic structures and points of interest that usually consist of a single colour.

It’s these garish landmarks that typically house (house) the primary collectible, and frankly I don’t know what they’re called. I think they’re eggs, but the game never makes it clear. In fact, the game doesn’t really name anything. Sasha and I very naturally came up with names for all the in-game items we’d discover, but I’d wager no other reviewers would have an identical list of terms to us, just by nature of the lack of in-game labels.

If that sounds like a small and intriguing little quirk, then you’re wrong. It’s one of many different factors that’s utterly essential to the overall experience, because it forces you to explain things and understand what they are together. Reuniting with someone after splitting up and explaining that you found a strange red sphere with a nose-like protrusion puts a much more detailed image in the other person’s mind than having a pre-labelled object you’re already familiar with.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

It reinforces both pillars: you’re going to naturally be intrigued by a vague description of something strange and want to see it for yourself (discovery), and it helps you build an understanding and even a personal glossary for everything the world fails to explicitly name (communication). It is nothing short of genius.

And you’re going to have to rely on everything you learn about one another in order to overcome the game’s puzzles, and there are a lot of them. As I mentioned earlier, they almost all rely on communication, oftentimes non-verbal, but there’s such variety that it rarely feels like you’re doing the same puzzle twice.

To give a reserved example, you’ll often have a sequence of symbols that one person can see and the other can’t, and this naturally needs to be communicated. Like so much of the game, the symbols are often arbitrary, so you’ll need to describe them to the other person as best you can. This sort of puzzle comes up a few times, but always with a twist.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Handheld/Undocked)

Perhaps you have a one-way window and an intercom, or nothing more than a light bulb with which to work things out. It’s intoxicatingly good, and there’s little more thrilling than hitting the button to check if you’ve submitted the correct solution, seeing the confetti rain down confirming such, and waving your arms maniacally and silently to your partner through soundproof glass.

Whatever you’re doing, though, you’ll need to be conscious of the time of day. Nighttime comes around quickly, and unless you have a torch or a nearby light-up buoy to rely on, you’re essentially blind. This makes moving through the world at night surprisingly ‘dangerous’, as although there are no typical threats in the game, the threat of losing one another is very great indeed.

There are plenty of ways to help resolve this problem, be it flares, walkie-talkies, or just agreeing to convene at a set location if you get separated, but the feeling of being cut off from your in-game partner suddenly and with no easy way to tell where they are taps into a very primal, instinctive fear, even if logically you know you could just cheat and yell down the stairs in real life.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

And whilst you're solving all these puzzles, you might want to try turning your Joy-Con 2 on its side, because Big Walk fully supports mouse controls. They work surprisingly well, too, and the ability to remap all controls for either control scheme is a very welcome addition for those who don't have a hankering for carpal tunnel syndrome.

I’ve played a lot of co-op games with Sasha over the years, and this is probably the purest and most rewarding we’ve ever played, and I'm certain the game's still hiding stuff we haven't found. I can see how it might not gel as effortlessly for some other people who perhaps haven’t been living together for nine years, but I guarantee you’ll be closer to whoever you do decide to play it with by time you roll credits and have a peculiarly emotional ending experience (which needn't be the end if you don't want it to be).

House House has tremendous aptitude for design, that much is inarguable. Unfortunately, the team’s small size does mean that the presentation on Switch 2 isn’t nearly as refined.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

I know the game looks good on other platforms, because I’ve seen it. Yes, the characters and world juxtapose one another, but it works. Sadly, the Switch 2 version is not only stuck at 30fps, but it takes a massive hit in terms of its visuals. Pop-in is rampant, shadows are crunchy and low-res, and lighting doesn’t hit as well as it should, whether docked or handheld.

There are moments when the game looks gorgeous in a screenshot, such as on top of a tower when the sun’s setting, but it’s these very towers when the game struggles to even maintain its 30fps target, which given the number of visual sacrifices already made is really quite disappointing. The nature of the game means that all of this is not strictly important, and it’s not enough to spoil anything major, but it does tarnish what is otherwise an outstanding bit of media.

Sasha also experienced a strange glitch that initially seemed like it was some sort of intended boon. After something happened, she was suddenly able to see regardless of the time of day or lighting conditions. At first we thought it was intentional, but after a little examination, we realised that all the lighting had been disabled for some reason. She was very disappointed when she reloaded the game and could no longer see in the dark.

Captured on Nintendo Switch 2 (Docked)

There was an update during the review period that improved things to a degree, and I'm hoping more in the future will help the more glaring woes. That being said, if you have another platform on which you could play it, you might want to consider it. Crossplay means you won’t have to align your system with anyone else, though, so that definitely helps matters.

What helps even more, and what the Switch 2’s weaker hardware can’t impair, is the superb sound design. Everything from the subtle ‘bonk’ of you landing after a great fall to the almost playful-yet-eerie reverberating tones that play once you insert an ‘egg’ into a slot, to the bizarre music you can find playing out in the open, it’s all effortlessly wonderful.