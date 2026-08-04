Splatoon Raiders / Halo Campaign Evolved
Image: Nintendo Life

This week's UK physical gaming charts sees Splatoon Raiders ousted from #1 by the Master Chief in Halo: Campaign Evolved, with Nintendo occupying 15 spots in the Top 40 charts and Raiders knocked to #2 in its second week.

Both Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream slip down one place each, with Pokémon Pokopia moving up into the Top 5 again, and Resident Evil Requiem breaking back into the Top 10 just below that.

Elsewhere, Star Fox drops from 15th to 22nd, the physical release of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition's Switch 2 Edition debuts in 16th place, Rhythm Heaven Groove is still absent, and Tears of the Kingdom is still hanging in there at #40.

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Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

1

 Halo: Campaign Evolved

1

 2 Splatoon Raiders

2

3

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

3

 4

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

6

 5

Pokémon Pokopia

17

 6

Resident Evil Requiem

 PS5 39%, PC 51%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox Series 1%

4

 7

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 72%, PS4 28%, Switch 0%

8

 8

Mario Kart World

7

 9

007 First Light

12

 10

Hogwarts Legacy

 PS5 80%, Switch 2 14%, PS4 2%, Switch 2%, Xbox One 1%

23

 11 Ghost of Yotei

9

 12 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 54%, Switch 2 36%, Xbox Series 9%

11

 13 Minecraft Switch 100%

-

 14 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 46%, Xbox Series 45%, Switch 7%, PS5 3%

5

 15 EA Sports FC 26 Switch 49%, PS5 30%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 6%

-

 16 Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

-

 17 Saros

29

 18 Mad Max

13

 19 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 96%, Xbox Series 3%, Switch 1%

14

 20 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 51%, Switch 49%

20

 21 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

15

 22

Star Fox

22

 23 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 68%, Switch 2 32%

-

 24 Mortal Kombat X

26

 25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition PS5 90%, Xbox Series 10%

16

 26

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

30

 27 Grand Theft Auto V

24

 28

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

 Switch 63%, Switch 2 37%

30

 29 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2

39

 30 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PS4 61%, PC 39%

-

 31 Mafia: The Old Country

40

 32 Batman: Arkham Knight PS4 100%

-

 33 Astro Bot

10

 34 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%

28

 35

Super Mario Party Jamboree

 Switch 69%, Switch 2 31%

-

 36 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

31

 37

Donkey Kong Bananza

25

 38 Super Mario Odyssey

-

 39 LEGO Horizon Adventures

27

 40 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 53%, Switch 2 47%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

That's it for this week's physical UK charts. Did you pick up anything new last week? Let us know in the comments.