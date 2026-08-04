This week's UK physical gaming charts sees Splatoon Raiders ousted from #1 by the Master Chief in Halo: Campaign Evolved, with Nintendo occupying 15 spots in the Top 40 charts and Raiders knocked to #2 in its second week.
Both Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream slip down one place each, with Pokémon Pokopia moving up into the Top 5 again, and Resident Evil Requiem breaking back into the Top 10 just below that.
Elsewhere, Star Fox drops from 15th to 22nd, the physical release of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition's Switch 2 Edition debuts in 16th place, Rhythm Heaven Groove is still absent, and Tears of the Kingdom is still hanging in there at #40.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|
1
|Halo: Campaign Evolved
|
1
|2
|Splatoon Raiders
|
2
|
3
|
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
|
3
|4
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
6
|5
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
17
|6
|
Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5 39%, PC 51%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox Series 1%
|
4
|7
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 72%, PS4 28%, Switch 0%
|
8
|8
|
Mario Kart World
|
7
|9
|
007 First Light
|
12
|10
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 80%, Switch 2 14%, PS4 2%, Switch 2%, Xbox One 1%
|
23
|11
|Ghost of Yotei
|
9
|12
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 54%, Switch 2 36%, Xbox Series 9%
|
11
|13
|Minecraft
|Switch 100%
|
-
|14
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 46%, Xbox Series 45%, Switch 7%, PS5 3%
|
5
|15
|EA Sports FC 26
|Switch 49%, PS5 30%, Switch 2 8%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 6%
|
-
|16
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|
-
|17
|Saros
|
29
|18
|Mad Max
|
13
|19
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 96%, Xbox Series 3%, Switch 1%
|
14
|20
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 51%, Switch 49%
|
20
|21
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
15
|22
|
Star Fox
|
22
|23
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 68%, Switch 2 32%
|
-
|24
|Mortal Kombat X
|
26
|25
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|PS5 90%, Xbox Series 10%
|
16
|26
|
LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
|
30
|27
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
24
|28
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Switch 63%, Switch 2 37%
|
30
|29
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
39
|30
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PS4 61%, PC 39%
|
-
|31
|Mafia: The Old Country
|
40
|32
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|PS4 100%
|
-
|33
|Astro Bot
|
10
|34
|Transformers Battlegrounds
|Switch 99%, PS4 1%
|
28
|35
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 69%, Switch 2 31%
|
-
|36
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
31
|37
|
Donkey Kong Bananza
|
25
|38
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|39
|LEGO Horizon Adventures
|
27
|40
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 53%, Switch 2 47%
[Compiled by GfK]