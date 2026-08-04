Fascinating that Requiem sold 8 times more on Switch 2 in good ol’ Blighty than on Xbox.

Having purchased it myself on Switch 2, instead of PS5, I wonder if some others are finding the appeal of having Resi on a handheld?

Obviously it’s no big deal either way, but just found it an interesting note to the figures.

I even got mine from up Hanley duck, Hanley, the place even I from Stoke tend to avoid! So one could say I dealt with my own zombie horde just to get to the cartridge and till! Haha.