Following the recent release of Splatoon Raiders exclusively for the Switch 2, Nintendo has announced it will be hosting a new themed event in Tetris 99.

If you boot up the Switch Online battle royale title between 7th - 10th August 2026, you can earn event points. As usual, once you've got 100 event points, you'll unlock a new theme featuring art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the new Splatoon adventure.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we called Splatoon Raiders the "best single-player Splatoon" with incredibly robust multiplayer options for anyone wanting to splat some Salmonids with family and friends.

"It looks good, runs fantastically, and you can play practically the whole thing with friends if you wish. Not only that, but Nintendo’s flogging it for a bargain price. It may not push any boundaries within the genre per se, but it’s difficult to find anything negative to say about it, it really is a must-play for almost anyone."

In case you missed it, Tetris 99 is currently hosting a limited-time discount on 41 collaborative themes until 17th August 2026.