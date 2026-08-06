Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th anniversary celebrations aren't over just yet, according to Sonic Team's boss Takashi Iizuka.

Speaking to Pocket Tactics recently, Iizuka said Sega still has some surprises planned. Unfortunately, he can't say anything right now, and the announcements will have to remain secret for a "little longer".

Here's what he had to say:

We want the 35th anniversary to recognize every part of Sonic's history while also looking ahead. Throughout the year, fans will see Sonic through games, music, events, collaborations, merchandise, and other special projects.

Some announcements have already been made, while other surprises will need to remain secret for a little longer. I know that Sonic fans are extremely observant, so I must be careful not to provide any unintended clues! ...We hope there will be something that appeals to fans from every era, and that everyone will continue following the official channels for what comes next.

Some of Sonic's birthday announcements so far include the shadow drop of Sonic Frontiers - Definitive Edition on Switch 2 and two collections for Switch, repackaging previous releases.

Sega has also announced a second season of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and continued the rollout of its free and existing paid DLC. Additionally, there has been new product announcements, and there is a concert tour taking place later this year.