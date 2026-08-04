Final Fantasy XIV Online is out now for the Switch 2, and like all good MMO launches, it seems there are some teething issues.

Square Enix has identified a prolonged loading bug in this version of the game, with a notice on the official game website detailing how it "may take longer than usual" when the screen fades to black in instanced duties.

Here's part of the official notice and what Switch 2 players may experience:

[Nintendo Switch 2] Regarding Prolonged Transition Screens (Aug. 4)

Our investigation has confirmed that, when a player enters an instanced duty while surrounded by many characters, loading data will take longer than usual, which lasts until the player leaves the instance. The delay is especially noticeable in the following situations:



・When the screen fades to black during a battle phase transition or when teleporting to a different map in an instanced duty

・When the screen fades to black upon reviving after being K.O.'d in an instanced duty

・When the screen fades to black upon using Return or a shortcut in an instanced duty



We have identified certain cases in which the data reloading and cache clearing processes required for safe rendering are taking an extended amount of time. As such, these processes have been optimised to ensure faster data loading even under similar conditions, and the updated version is currently in testing.

Fortunately, as mentioned, an updated version is already in the works, and the team is aiming to release it as "soon as possible" to address this problem, as well as "several other issues".

Have you encountered this loading issue? How has your experience been with FFXIV on the Switch 2 so far? Let us know in the comments.