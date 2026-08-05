Nintendo of Europe has revealed which games will be playable at this year's Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany on 26th - 30th August.

The big headliners here are Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, which made its playable debut at Comic Con in San Diego last month, along with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the latest entry in Activision's FPS franchise and the first to arrive on Switch 2 as part of Nintendo and Microsoft's binding contract.

That's not all though, so let's take a look at what's in store:

We're not sure what else Nintendo might have in store for attendees, but unless it plans on revealing more information on Zelda: Ocarina of Time before unleashing a playable demo within mere weeks, we imagine it'll be mostly third-party releases along with games already available, like Splatoon Raiders.

Nintendo will be releasing its latest financial data this week, so it's possible the company may want to reveal more of its upcoming software line-up very soon. If only to ward off any obvious investor queries during the Q&A session!