Following the devastating Kumamoto earthquake in Japan last week, Nintendo has announced it will be donating 50 million yen (about 317,000 USD) to the local Red Cross Society.
Additionally, the video game company will also be providing free repair services for residents in affected areas until 1st February 2027.
Here's the official notice about this via its social media page:
"We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by the 2026 Kumamoto Earthquake. We will provide free repair services for our products requested by residents in areas affected by the 2026 Kumamoto Earthquake and the Disaster Relief Act until February 1, 2027. Furthermore, as support for those affected, we will donate 50 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society."
It's shared details about the repair services it will be offering for damaged products on its official support page.
Over the past week, The Pokémon Company has also donated 100 million yen to the Kumamoto Prefecture and Red Cross Society to assist with relief efforts. Other Japanese companies such as Sony have also shown support with donations.
The Kumamoto earthquake, originally reported as a 7.1 magnitude quake (and later revised to 6.8), has resulted in 38 deaths and damaged more than 12,270 homes, with 700 destroyed, and over 8,200 people in evacuation shelters (via NHK World-Japan).
[source support.nintendo.com]
Comments 13
People losing their homes stinks, maybe this will help a little bit.
Massive thumbs up to Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Sony and any other company that is helping.
Other companies are laying off their own workers just for fun and Nintendo is donating to those in need. Legendary company and I love to see it.
This is great! It feels awesome to see Nintendo doing stuff like this. Faith in humanity restored!
For anyone wondering 50 million yen's about $317,200 USD. Good on them, Pokemon Company, Sony, and whoever else for throwing out a good chunk of change to help.
Some much needed positivity in a somewhat turbulent industry. It’s a shame nature even takes this action, but thankfully the action of these companies helps to at least soften the situation for some.
I’m sure other companies have gotten involved, but seeing both Nintendo and Sony put money towards the relief from the earthquake is something I support as someone who’s put money towards them, sort of paying it forward.
It’s small change to them, but still more of a donation than many billionaires or even the most infamous now trillionaire has put forward.
Great to see them chipping in
My tariff refund!
Glad to see the support for the ones affected by the earthquake.
Did anyone else think of Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 when they showed the mall?
I hope people are able to get the help they need. Condolences to those impacted.
I knew the earthquake had an impact, but I didn't imagine it would be that much.
Good for Nintendo for donating money whenever a disaster happens in Japan. Also good for TPC and Sony for also donating.
Hope for a quick recovery and my condolences to those affected. I still don't believe the before and after of Aeon Mall.
Man, I can’t believe Kumamoto got hit with such a devastating earthquake again. One of the major highlights of my trip this year back in May.
I need to go back to visit Nami and Nico Robin’s statues, I missed out on them.
It's nice to see everyone helping out during this time of crisis.
When Nintendo was struggling, Iwata took a pay cut. When Nintendo is doing well, they donate to disaster relief. Nobody hates Nintendo more than a Nintendo fan, but I can't help but love them, man.
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