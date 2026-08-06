Following the devastating Kumamoto earthquake in Japan last week, Nintendo has announced it will be donating 50 million yen (about 317,000 USD) to the local Red Cross Society.

Additionally, the video game company will also be providing free repair services for residents in affected areas until 1st February 2027.

Here's the official notice about this via its social media page:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by the 2026 Kumamoto Earthquake. We will provide free repair services for our products requested by residents in areas affected by the 2026 Kumamoto Earthquake and the Disaster Relief Act until February 1, 2027. Furthermore, as support for those affected, we will donate 50 million yen through the Japanese Red Cross Society."

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It's shared details about the repair services it will be offering for damaged products on its official support page.

Over the past week, The Pokémon Company has also donated 100 million yen to the Kumamoto Prefecture and Red Cross Society to assist with relief efforts. Other Japanese companies such as Sony have also shown support with donations.

The Kumamoto earthquake, originally reported as a 7.1 magnitude quake (and later revised to 6.8), has resulted in 38 deaths and damaged more than 12,270 homes, with 700 destroyed, and over 8,200 people in evacuation shelters (via NHK World-Japan).