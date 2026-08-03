Famitsu's recent interview with Shigeru Miyamoto revealed quite a few interesting tidbits, including confirmation that Star Fox and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book were made as a direct result of the recent Mario movies, and some of the creators thoughts on Nintendo remakes and their role in the company's operations.

Miyamoto's latest comment, as covered by Games Radar+, provides a unique insight into Nintendo's ambitions regarding brand recognition. When asked whether Nintendo would continue to promote its IP and characters in ways other than games in the future, Miyamoto said that he want to provide such a diverse range of products that every child receives something Nintendo-related when they reach a certain age.

"I often say that what Nintendo should be doing is 'creating reasons for customers all over the world to choose Nintendo'. "In Japan, when a child enters elementary school, parents buy them a school bag, right? I hope that we can have a product lineup that makes people think, 'Now that my child is six, let's buy them a Nintendo product', or 'What Nintendo product would make them happy?'"

Likening the idea to the purchase of school bags might sound a bit odd, but it certainly demonstrates just how ubiquitous Miyamoto wants Nintendo products to be – almost like they're a necessity.

What's interesting is that although Miyamoto stresses the importance of hardware and games, he also expresses the desire to have different Nintendo products available "as times change", ensuring that people will always gravitate to Nintendo no matter what the product is. He specifically noted Alarmo as an example of this.