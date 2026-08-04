Final Fantasy VII Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi has once again conducted an interview to promote the upcoming third entry in the remake series.

Crucially, he has sought to reassure fans that the main story will indeed conclude with the base game. Some folks had become concerned that Square Enix's apparent interest in DLC meant that Revelation could potentially end of a cliffhanger. This, however, is supposedly not the case.

Instead, it's likely that any potential DLC will be considered a spin-off to the main game, focusing on the adventures of a sole protagonist to dig deeper into their "untold stories".

Here's what he had to say:

"The story will be concluded within the main game. We’re serious about concluding the series with FFVII Revelation, and we’re proceeding with development with that goal in mind. "If we were to hypothetically release any DLC, we would likely want to create a kind of spin-off focused on a specific character that depicts their untold stories, kind of like what we did with Yuffie with FFVII Remake Episode Intermission, and I think there is demand for it among fans. So, in case we do end up considering making a DLC, this is the kind of thing that we’d likely attempt to do."

That's definitely reassuring, then. Could you imagine if the main game ended on a cliffhanger? Fans would riot. We're personally not convinced that this was ever a possibility, but it's nice to have it clarified regardless.

In the meantime, although Hamaguchi-san and his development team are laser-focused on completing Revelation to the best of their ability, he does not rule out the possibility of more FFVII content in the future, just so long as there is sufficient demand and a compelling reason to do so:

"Right now, we’re focused on finishing the development of FFVII Revelation, but we haven’t thought about what will happen after. However, once the game is out, we’ll be observing everyone’s reactions and reviews. So, if there is a significant demand, and if we, as creators, are able to come up with a fresh and compelling answer to that, we might consider doing something else down the line."

Final Fantasy VII Revelation is currently scheduled to release in Spring 2027 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.