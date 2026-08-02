Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game launched for the Switch last week and the developers have revealed some more plans for the title going forward.

Firstly, the upcoming patches will add Ranked Mode, Lobbies, Spectator Mode, a Beginner's Zone, more Casual Modes, new tutorials and combo trials. The team will also be adding to new sprites and animation detail to the following characters: Ozai, Avatar Aang and Nightmare Korra.

Later this year, Tagah from Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will also be joining the roster as a free character.

The team has already released its first post-launch patch, adding "new content", "quality-of-life upgrades", and a round of fixes. This includes a Samurai Appa support-character skin and a range of smaller bug fixes and improvements across the board. The Switch version of this patch and "future content" for this version is "on the way".

Our colleagues at Push Square reviewed Avatar's fighting game on PS5 and praised the deep and rewarding combat, but also felt it was missing quite a bit at launch, including ranked online play.