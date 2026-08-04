Koei Tecmo and Omega recently announced Attack on Titan 3 for the Switch 2, and in an update, it's been confirmed the latest entry in the action game series will be arriving on 10th December 2026. This is a simultaneous across all platforms.

This "riveting culmination" of the series sees fans of the anime and manga series dive into Scout Regiment and relive the historical events that shaped the world of Attack on Titan. Here's a brief description:

"A.O.T 3 is the riveting culmination of the action game series, depicting the story of Attack on Titan from its survey corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion. As with previous titles in the series, the game will be developed by ω-Force (Omega Force). Fans can ready their blades for combat against the Nine Titans for the very first time, while learning more about the characters and lore through brand-new story content. With new upgrades and improvements to the omni-directional mobility gear battle system, experience the terror and drama of Attack on Titan’s epic story as never before."

Koei Tecmo has also confirmed players with A.O.T 2 and Final Battle save data will receive some additional in-game bonuses. More details about this will be shared at a "later date".

Apart from a standard edition in digital and physical form, there'll also be a special Steelbook launch edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition (including a character customisation pack, original equipment pack, starter item pack and 72 hour early access key).

Digital pre-orders will also receive the "Wings of Freedom Earrings" customisation item, and all versions of the title will get a "Wings of Freedom Hoodie" customisation bonus. You can check out the new trailer above.