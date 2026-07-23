Splatoon Raiders is a new take on the series, and it seems Nintendo called on the talented team at Monolith Soft to help out.

Yes, you read correctly - the Xenoblade Chronicles developer, who has also assisted with multiple other first-party Nintendo projects in between its popular role-playing series, has officially confirmed its involvement with the latest Switch 2 exclusive.

According to a translation of its social media post, it assisted with some aspects of the new game. If you head over to the official Monolith Soft website, you can see Splatoon Raiders has been added to the list of games the company has worked on.

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If you're at all familiar with this developer, you'll already know it previously helped out with Splatoon 3, Splatoon 2 and the original Wii U release, so it's not a surprise to see it return for this new treasure hunt-focused adventure.

Monolith's second Xenoblade Chronicles game is getting a Switch 2 Edition next week. Ahead of this release, the Switch version has received a new update.