Alongside the launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition today, Nintendo has also released an update for Torna - The Golden Country.

This bumps the adventure up to Version 2.0.0. As previously detailed, this is a free Switch 2 upgrade enabling 4K resolution and 60fps in TV mode, and 1080p resolution and 60fps in handheld mode. There are also "no changes" in the Switch version of the title.

Here are the official patch notes via Nintendo's Japanese support page (thanks for the heads up, OatmealDome):

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Torna The Golden Country Update (30th July 2026)

Updates for Nintendo Switch 2

General

The resolution has improved, reaching 4K in TV mode and 1080p in handheld mode. For TV mode, your TV must support 4K.

The frame rate has improved to 60fps.

Updates for Nintendo Switch

No changes.

If you have Torna - The Golden Country as part of the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass, you can access this upgrade by purchasing the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack on the eShop.

Last week, Nintendo released an update for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, bumping the game up to Version 3.0.0 and preparing it for the Switch 2 launch this week.