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With Nintendo launching remakes of Star Fox and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in 2026, it's only natural that fans are beginning to wonder whether it's all just a bit too much.

It's not a new thing for Nintendo, of course, with the company flexing its remake chops back in the '90s with Super Mario All-Stars for the SNES. Since then, we've had the likes of Metroid: Zero Mission, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and many, many more.

We've covered the topic of remakes quite a bit from an editorial point of view, including the differences between a remake and a remaster, whether we should be expecting more from the average Nintendo remake, and whether Ocarina of Time even needs a remake at all (bit late for that now, huh?).

So now it's time for our lovely video team to tackle the subject. Alex and Mai are joined by Hookshot Media's community manager Gemma to discuss all things remakes, including their favourites and least favourites.

Give it a watch when you have a mo, hm?