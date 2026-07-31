Paramount and Legendary have this week released a "special look" at the upcoming Street Fighter live-action movie.

It features a fight between Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Blanka (Jason Momoa), and there are also cameos from the fighting game community, including fighting game content creator Maximillian Dood, fighting game legend Justin Wong, and fighting game player & commentator Yipes. This film will hit theaters on 14th October 2026.

Capcom has also announced a new event collab for Street Fighter 6 this week. It will follow the new DLC fighter Yasmine, who is arriving on 3rd August 2026.

Between 7th - 31st August 2026, players can participate in a "limited time" Way of the Oni x Way of the Fist event. If you log in during these dates, you'll be able to receive special character colours, challenger screen illustrations, titles and avatar gear for free.

The online Battle Hub will be getting a themed makeover as well, and Capcom will be hosting a special "Street Voter" to commemorate the event, where you can earn Genma stickers and camera frames.

This follows Capcom's announcement last month that it would be bringing Onimusha: Way of the Sword to the Switch 2 this September.