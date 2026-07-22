Splatoon Raiders is out this week, and Nintendo's marketing push is now underway with not only promotional posters and an 'Ask the Developer' interview, but also a brand-new overview trailer.

It provides another look at the mysterious Spirhalite Islands and details everything you can expect from this new adventure. Although Raiders is a single-player focused title, you can experience it with friends via local and online multiplayer. There's also some information about the game's amiibo towards the end of the trailer.

Of course, if you want to know even more about the new game, you can check out the special Splatoon Raiders Direct. The reviews are now officially live as well. Here's another sample of our own review: