Sega is reviving the Crazy Taxi series in 2027, and after releasing an announcement trailer last month, it's now shared a new video.

This latest Crazy Taxi: World Tour trailer introduces players to the West Coast, where you'll be demolishing sand castles, delivering pizza, and flinging muscle men into the ocean.

Sega also shared some details about the game's storefronts, which will "continue the tradition" of featuring real-life retailers. Additional in-game storefronts and retailers will be announced alongside other World Tour maps.

"With the new game set to take players on a globetrotting adventure, each World Tour map will feature regional retailers. Some storefronts and destinations confirmed to be in the West Coast map include iconic brands such as IHOP and Amoeba Music."

Sega has also announced it will be running a "Multiplayer Closed Network Test" for World Tour between 11th September - 13th September 2026. This will be used to test the stability of online multiplayer and cross-play, but won't be accessible on Switch 2.

Pickup Race and Cops ‘N’ Cabbies, both playable via Ranked Match or Custom Match, where custom lobbies and rules can be set. In Pickup Race, up to 6 players will compete with each other to drop off as many passengers as possible within a set time limit, earning as much crazy money as possible. In Cops ‘N’ Cabbies, players will be split into two, 3-person teams competing against each other Players will be able to race across 2 maps and choose between 4 characters and 6 cars with various tune-up options.

Sign ups for this test are open until 31st August 2026 on the official Closed Network Test website. This test will focus entirely on the game's online multiplayer and the final release will include a single-player and story mode.

You can find out more about this title in the announcement post: