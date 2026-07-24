As part of Pokémon's ongoing 30th anniversary celebrations, Uniqlo has launched its second UT collection of t-shirt designs.

According to the official description, this collection pays homage to the origins of the Pokémon series and comes with game pixel art dating back to the original generation. There are four shirts for adults and four available in kid sizes. Some of the shirts include added details on the front and back. You can see some of these details in the video above.

In the adult line, the designs include the Game Boy title's start screen, Mewtwo, Raichu and an assortment of Pokémon from the Pokédex. They're priced at 1,990 yen each.

As for the kids shirts, there's a choice of the start screen, Pikachu, Gengar or a line up feature multiple Pokémon. These cost 990 yen each.

At the moment, this collection is available in Japan. If we hear any updates about a local release, we'll let you know. This follows the rollout of the first anniversary collection in March: