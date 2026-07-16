Following the announcement of Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition for the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms, Ubisoft has now shared the first gameplay trailer.

Once again, the title is included with every edition of Rayman Legends Retold, and will be added to your game library on 1st October 2026 (the same day as the release of Retold).

Ubisoft: "(Re)discover the platforming classic, now enhanced with 4K visuals, new collectibles and rewards, plus a range of quality-of-life improvements. Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition is included exclusively with every edition of Rayman Legends Retold."

This Enhanced Edition of Origins comes with 4K textures, new collectibles, additional skins, quality of life and accessibility improvements, an expanded snoring tree, and much more. You can find out more details about this version of the game on Ubisoft's website.

The revival of Origins is part of Rayman's ongoing 30th anniversary celebrations, with Ubisoft also releasing Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition earlier this year.