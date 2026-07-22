Sega and Two Point Studios have announced that Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection will launch digitally on Switch 2 on 16th September 2026. A physical launch is expected to follow for Switch 2 and PS5 on 6th November 2026.

As the title implies, this is basically the complete package for Two Point Hospital, including the base game and all major DLC expansions. Since it's launching on Switch 2, you can also expect a nice boost in visuals and performance.

Further details regarding the physical launch will follow soon, including in which regions it'll be available and how you can pre-order when the time comes.

Let's check out the official description:

"For the first time ever on consoles, cure a creative crisis in Culture Shock, aid anachronistic ailments in A Stitch in Time, and manage unorthodox ambulances in Speedy Recovery, introducing 9 new hospitals to manage, new gameplay mechanics, and over 80 new illnesses to cure - and that's not all! The Full Health Collection also includes Bigfoot, Pebberley Island, Close Encounters & Off the Grid expansions PLUS a booster of free items, including the Retro Items Pack, Fancy Dress Pack, and more!"

We already gave the original Switch release a healthy score of 9/10 back in 2020, calling it "arguably the best version of the game so far, given its visual similarity to other versions, and being able to carry the experience around with you makes it even more appealing and addictive".