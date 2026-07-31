Since joining the Nintendo Classics service earlier this year, the Virtual Boy library has been receiving regular game updates.

Now, in an announcement this week, Nintendo has revealed it's bringing the cancelled Virtual Boy titles Zero Racers and D-Hopper to the subscription service on 4th August 2026. It originally revealed it was reviving these games earlier this year in January.

The Virtual Boy app will also be getting an update which allows you to change the screen colour. You'll need to click and hold the right control stick while using the L and R buttons to change the colour. You can see the different colours in our previous story.

Alongside this announcement today, Nintendo has released a new Virtual Boy commercial and added five Virtual Boy soundtracks to the Nintendo Music app. These albums include Virtual Boy Wario Land, Mario Clash, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer and Mario's Tennis.

Nintendo has also announced it's bringing Super Mario Sunshine to the GameCube library in August.