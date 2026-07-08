Toys for Bob, the developer behind the upcoming Spyro: A Realm Beyond, has once again reiterated its desire to create a new Banjo-Kazooie game.

This comes via Kinda Funny Games (thanks, Pure Xbox), which recently hosted Toys for Bob's Associate Creative Director Louis Studdert and Studio Head Paul Yan to chat about the next big Spyro game. Of course, the chaps at Kinda Funny couldn't resist talking about a potential new Banjo game, and it seems Toys for Bob is more than eager to have a crack at a new entry.

Here's what was said:

"It's a franchise we love. As platformer fans, Banjo's top of the heap. We have some huge, huge fans of that franchise on our staff - I'm talking, they've got the Jiggie as their profile pic, kind of a thing. They're that level of fan. If the opportunity ever arose, that would be amazing. We love the franchise." "If you look at the through-line of the types of games we like to make, I can imagine that's part of that staple as well. I think of [those characters] as timeless. They're iconic, and I think the types of games we want to produce are ones that speak to a timeless place in the player as well, an ageless place - we call it the "inner child". So, I think they're wonderful games, we're huge fans."

Paul Yan said something pretty similar last year, if you remember, when he spoke with YouTube channel Canadian Guy Eh. When asked which franchise Yan would like to work on the most, he said:

"The honey bear is the first one that comes to mind - I think we can all agree Banjo's been hibernating long enough, right?"

Of course, Xbox has refrained from doing anything meaningful with the Banjo franchise since Nuts & Bolts back in 2008. With the corporation undergoing a drastic 'reset' at the moment in which a total of 3,200 employees are due to be laid off this upcoming year, any notion of a new entry would be wishful thinking at this point, in our opinion.

Still, it could happen... maybe. And although Microsoft seems to be embracing a new strategy in which it releases more exclusives to entice new players into buying an Xbox, we could almost certainly see a new Banjo game being multi-platform.