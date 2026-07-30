Super Evil Megacorp has announced it's releasing a Switch 2 physical version of its roguelike Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate with the help of Nighthawk Interactive.

This "Legendary Edition" is arriving on 27th October 2026 and pre-orders are now live across multiple websites for $49.99 (or your regional equivalent). It comes packed with the following "premium content", and a new "fan-favorite" character has also been teased:

A fan-favorite playable character DLC will be revealed soon . Stay tuned!

. Stay tuned! Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam expansion - a brand-new Junkyard level featuring intense boss fights, a fresh narrative and the iconic Casey Jones as a playable character!

a brand-new Junkyard level featuring intense boss fights, a fresh narrative and the iconic Casey Jones as a playable character! Metalhead & Alopex playable characters - take control of the lovable, locked-and-loaded Metalhead, Splintered Fate's first fully ranged fighter, alongside Alopex, the mutant arctic fox and former ninja assassin who became one of the Turtles' most trusted allies. Both heroes bring their own unique combat styles to the fight.

take control of the lovable, locked-and-loaded Metalhead, Splintered Fate's first fully ranged fighter, alongside Alopex, the mutant arctic fox and former ninja assassin who became one of the Turtles' most trusted allies. Both heroes bring their own unique combat styles to the fight. Digital Art Book - go behind the scenes with a collection of concept art and final designs for characters, locations, key art and icons.

go behind the scenes with a collection of concept art and final designs for characters, locations, key art and icons. All free content updates - experience every free update released to date, including the fan-favorite Arcade Mode

Beyond this, the team has some "incredibly exciting things" planned for this summer, and has shared the following sneak peek:

Earlier this year, Super Evil Megacorp revealed Splintered Fate had surpassed a combined total of one million sales worldwide.