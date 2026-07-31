CloverPit launched on PC last year and quickly built up quite the reputation. It sold over a million copies thanks to its super-addictive gameplay loop, and currently sits with over 12,000 reviews (the vast majority of which are 'Very Positive') on Steam. In short, it sounded like the type of thing that would be dangerous if it ever came to our beloved Switch systems, where it would be near-guaranteed to suck up all of our spare time.

Well, sorry, but that's exactly what's happening.

Developer Panik Arcade has today announced that CloverPit will be pulling the lever on Switch 1 and 2 on 13th August, with the 'Unholy Fusion' DLC arriving on the same day as a separate purchase.

This is a mash-up of Balatro and Buckshot Roulette, tasking you with getting ever-increasing amounts of money from a slot machine by adding power-ups and synergies to your pulls for maximum bonuses. It's also something of an escape room horror, where an overarching narrative of escaping the clutches of the one who has locked you with the machine adds a nice bit of plot to the roguelike gameplay.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots, so you can see what it's all about:

- A gripping rogue-lite where every round could be your last!

- Meta-progression, multiple endings and unlockable power-ups!

- Play your run endlessly to push your score to new heights!

- A hellish escape room atmosphere!

- 150 + items and synergies to boost your luck!

- A sinister tale of addiction and escape!

- Includes the Hardmode Update: doubles the deadline’s amount, adding even more challenge to the game.

While the game will be launching on Switch 1 and 2, the new hardware option boasts some sweet optimisations like improved performance and mouse controls.

It all sounds like it could be really rather addictive once those combos start stacking up, so we'll be interested to try it out for ourselves next month.

Will you be checking out CloverPit on Switch (2)? Let us know in the comments.