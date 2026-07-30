Nintendo is releasing a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Switch 2 this year, and the first rating for the game has now been spotted online.

It's surfaced on the game's official Nintendo store page in the US, with the ESRB rating listed as 'Everyone 10+'. According to the attached description, it will include "animated blood" and "fantasy violence".

The rating for the upcoming Switch 2 release is not live on the ESRB website yet, but it's worth noting The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D for 3DS received the same rating and also referenced "suggestive themes". The original N64 release was rated 'E' (E10+ did not exist until 2005).

As highlighted in a previous story, the same game page has revealed Ocarina of Time on Switch 2 will include "stunning visuals, updated designs, and timeless gameplay". Nintendo's announcement trailer also featured a first glimpse at Link.