Tetris 99 has released all sorts of themes over the years, and the latest event allows players to purchase select ones at a discounted ticket price.
Between now and 17th August 2026, you can get 41 collaborative themes for just 2 tickets instead the usual price. You won't need to earn points to unlock them, either. Here are some of the themes available, with each one featuring a custom background, music and sound effects:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Kirby Air Riders
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Xenoblade Chronicles X
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Splatoon 3: Side Order
- F-Zero 99
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Super Mario RPG
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
- Pikmin 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- Mario Party Superstars
- Tetris
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Endless Ocean: Luminous
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
If you haven't already played this battle-royale take on the Tetris series, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life:
"Playing live against 98 others is chaotic, and the action feels fast, precise, and wonderfully addictive. It’s seriously difficult, too – we’d fancy our chances in Fortnite over this any day – and we’re impressed with the fact that it's forced us to play the game with a completely different approach to our usual slow-and-steady ways."