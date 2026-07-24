Tetris 99 has released all sorts of themes over the years, and the latest event allows players to purchase select ones at a discounted ticket price.

Between now and 17th August 2026, you can get 41 collaborative themes for just 2 tickets instead the usual price. You won't need to earn points to unlock them, either. Here are some of the themes available, with each one featuring a custom background, music and sound effects:

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If you haven't already played this battle-royale take on the Tetris series, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life:

"Playing live against 98 others is chaotic, and the action feels fast, precise, and wonderfully addictive. It’s seriously difficult, too – we’d fancy our chances in Fortnite over this any day – and we’re impressed with the fact that it's forced us to play the game with a completely different approach to our usual slow-and-steady ways."

Will you be getting any themes while this event is taking place? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.com, via gonintendo.com]