Tetris 99 has released all sorts of themes over the years, and the latest event allows players to purchase select ones at a discounted ticket price.

Between now and 17th August 2026, you can get 41 collaborative themes for just 2 tickets instead the usual price. You won't need to earn points to unlock them, either. Here are some of the themes available, with each one featuring a custom background, music and sound effects:

If you haven't already played this battle-royale take on the Tetris series, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life: