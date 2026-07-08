If you're a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, Nintendo has just added another neat little benefit.

Starting today, NSO subscribers purchasing items over £1 on the Nintendo Store will now be eligible for free standard delivery (within 3-4 days of dispatch). In addition, you'll also get free express delivery (within 1-2 days of dispatch) on anything over £199.99.

For anything less than £1 (which, at the time of writing, is basically anything that's paid for in Platinum Points and not real money), a £4.99 delivery charge will be applied. If you want express delivery for items costing less than £199.99, then a £7.99 charge will be applied.

If you're not a paid subscriber, you can expect to pay a £4.99 standard delivery charge on everything up to the value of £199.99. Express delivery, meanwhile, will cost £7.99 regardless of the product value.

Finally, pre-orders for products costing £41.99 or more (which should pretty much cover all physical Switch 2 games) will come with free delivery.

Make sense? It's not the most exciting of NSO benefits, but it should come in handy if you happen to see some cool merchandise on the Nintendo Store. As for Switch 2 games, we'd generally recommend shopping around a bit, as you'll more than likely come across retailers that undercut Nintendo's price significantly.

Of course, NSO subscribers also get access to a vast library of retro games on the Switch and Switch 2 (the amount of which depends on your subscription tier) while also having access to online play, Nintendo Music, and more. Speaking of retro games, four more were added to the service this week, including three Game Boy titles and one GBA game (plus one more for those in Japan).