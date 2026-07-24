A new character guide for Street Fighter 6 has been released, giving players a proper look at the upcoming DLC fighter, Yasmine.

Available from 3rd August as the first character in the Year 4 roadmap, Yasmine utilises a karambit to get "up close and personal" to the opponents with some agile combos and devastating air attacks.

She'll be followed by three more DLC characters in the coming months: Arjun in Autumn, Tifa from FF7 in early 2027, and Bosch – everyone's favourite – in Spring 2027.

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So if you want to get a decent leg up on the competition when Yasmine launches, be sure to check out the video and get practicing before jumping into some ranked matches.

Will you be adding Yasmine to the Street Fighter 6 roster in August? Let us know with a comment.