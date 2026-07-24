A new character guide for Street Fighter 6 has been released, giving players a proper look at the upcoming DLC fighter, Yasmine.

Available from 3rd August as the first character in the Year 4 roadmap, Yasmine utilises a karambit to get "up close and personal" to the opponents with some agile combos and devastating air attacks.

She'll be followed by three more DLC characters in the coming months: Arjun in Autumn, Tifa from FF7 in early 2027, and Bosch – everyone's favourite – in Spring 2027.

So if you want to get a decent leg up on the competition when Yasmine launches, be sure to check out the video and get practicing before jumping into some ranked matches.