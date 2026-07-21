One of the many surprises of last month's Nintendo Direct was the announcement Stellar Blade would be coming to the Switch 2 this year.

Although there's no update about the release date of this version just yet, an ESRB rating for the action-adventure featuring fast-paced combat and role-playing elements has now gone live. It's rated 'M' and contains blood and gore, language, suggestive themes and violence.

Here's the official rating summary, which shares some additional information about what to expect:

"Stellar Blade is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB with Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes, and Violence. This is an action-adventure RPG in which players assume the role of a super soldier battling an invading alien force. From a third-person perspective, players explore apocalyptic environments and complete mission objectives while battling enemies (e.g., alien creatures, humanoid) in melee-style combat. Players use blades, machine guns, and laser blasters to kill enemies. Battles are fast paced, highlighted by sword slashes, large explosions, and realistic gunfire. Blood-splatter effects occur frequently as enemy creatures are slashed and dismembered. Some cutscenes and battle sequences depict close-up images of impalement, dismemberment, and decapitation. The game depicts some female characters in revealing costumes (e.g., deep cleavage; skintight, flesh-toned body suits), with breasts that jiggle during combat. The word “sh*t” appears in the game."

Stellar Blade was developed by the Korean team Shift Up and was originally released exclusively on the PlayStation 5 in 2024 with the help of Sony. You can find out more in the review on Push Square: