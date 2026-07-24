Cast your mind back to November 2023. We reported on a pretty sweet new racing game simply titled Star Racer. Showcased on Kickstarter at the time, a Switch release was included as a stretch goal, and now it's finally on the way.

Launching Q3 2026 for the Switch, Star Racer is basically the closest we're going to get to a new F-Zero game until Nintendo itself says otherwise. It looks awesome though, effortlessly capturing that retro vibe from the earlier games while injecting some of its own modern conveniences for good measure.

Of course, we can't forget that it also features music from the one and only Grant Kirkhope, so if you're a fan of the man's work, then this could be worth a look.

Let's check out the key features:

- Heart-Pounding Races: Engage in intense, high-speed battles across intergalactic racetracks. Drift, boost, fire, and soar your way to the front of the pack with cunning strategy and split-second reflexes! But beware the cosmic dangers that lie ahead. Only the most skilled racers will survive the chaos and claim victory. - Concrete & Clouds: Leave the competition in the dust - both on the ground and in the skies! Experience high-octane action with gravity-defying glides and aerial combat. Blaze across pavement, soar through the stars, and make your rivals eat stardust. - Track Editor: Unleash your creativity with a powerful, dynamic track editor. Build challenging circuits, share them with friends, and master the most daring designs. The race is yours to shape! - Event Races: Think fast, adapt faster. Event Races turn traditional racing upside down with wild, unpredictable challenges. Dash across tracks consumed by lava, fend off unexpected interlopers, or master precision-based “break the targets” trials. With fresh scenarios rotating in, no two races are ever the same - only the bold will survive the madness. - Local Multiplayer: Grab up to three friends and dive into split-screen madness! With support for up to 4 players in local multiplayer, Star Racer turns every couch into a launchpad for wild, competitive fun.