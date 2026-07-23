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The new adventure Splatoon Raiders is out exclusively for the Switch 2 this week and like many other first-party Nintendo releases nowadays, there's a launch update.

The patch notes aren't available locally just yet, but according to Nintendo's Japanese website, it comes with some adjustments as well as bug fixes to improve the overall game experience. The fine print also mentions how the latest update data is required to play the title online.

Here are the details and when the English patch notes go live, we'll provide an update.

Splatoon Raiders - Version 1.1.0 (22nd July 2026)

General

We have adjusted the music played in some scenes.

In addition, we have fixed several bugs to improve the gameplay experience.

The latest update data is required to play the online features.

Downloading the update data to the latest version will disable local communication and LAN play with previous versions. Please ensure that everyone you are playing with has the same update version.

Although Splatoon Raiders has been designed as a single-player focused treasure hunting adventure, you can still get a dose of multiplayer action with the local and online co-op features. You can find out more in our review, where we said this title had incredibly robust multiplayer options for a single-player game.

Nintendo has also released Splatoon Raiders icons today as part of its "Missions & Rewards". There'll be four waves in total.