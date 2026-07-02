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Ahead of the launch of Splatoon Raiders on the Switch 2 later this month, an in-store demo for the game has gone live.

If you happen to be located in the US or Canada, and are near a Best Buy, Walmart, Target or GameStop, you'll be able to go hands-on with the new single-player experience before it's even released.

This new kiosk demo apparently comes loaded with three levels and will also allow you to try out a variety of weapons and items in the game.

The final previews for Splatoon Raiders went live earlier this week, and so far, it's sounding quite promising - provided you're open to a slightly different Splatoon experience. Here's part of what we had to say in our own write up:

"If the stages themselves can keep on innovating, coming up with new platforming challenges and more interesting ways to tackle the enemies, then the Splatoon formula may have finally found its true single-player potential."

Although this demo is currently limited to in-store kiosks, Nintendo has also recently released some demos for Star Fox and Rhythm Heaven Groove, which you can download from the eShop right now.