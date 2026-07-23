Nintendo Music has been updated with nine tracks from Splatoon Raiders in a new special release.
Coinciding with the launch of the new spin-off on Switch 2, the OST sample should give you a small taste of what the full game has to offer in terms of its excellent music. Splatoon has always been known for its upbeat, funky tunes, and this is certainly no different.
Here's a look at the nine tracks in question:
- Anarchy Castaway / Deep Cut
- Happy Hideout v2 / The Mechanic
- Cartograffiti v2 / The Mechanic
- Initiation of the Coastonids
- HubBubble / DJ Spinsalt
- Denergy / purines
- Escarpment Torment / DHA
- Claustral / The Maverick
- Avian Ascension / Deep Cut
In the meantime, be sure to check out our full review for Splatoon Raiders. We reckon it's the best single-player offering from the series so far, but one that also provides ample fun for multiplayer with your pals. It earned a well-deserved score of 9/10.