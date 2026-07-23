Nintendo Music has been updated with nine tracks from Splatoon Raiders in a new special release.

Coinciding with the launch of the new spin-off on Switch 2, the OST sample should give you a small taste of what the full game has to offer in terms of its excellent music. Splatoon has always been known for its upbeat, funky tunes, and this is certainly no different.

Here's a look at the nine tracks in question:

Anarchy Castaway / Deep Cut

Happy Hideout v2 / The Mechanic

Cartograffiti v2 / The Mechanic

Initiation of the Coastonids

HubBubble / DJ Spinsalt

Denergy / purines

Escarpment Torment / DHA

Claustral / The Maverick

Avian Ascension / Deep Cut

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In the meantime, be sure to check out our full review for Splatoon Raiders. We reckon it's the best single-player offering from the series so far, but one that also provides ample fun for multiplayer with your pals. It earned a well-deserved score of 9/10.