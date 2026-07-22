A whole bunch of Lego sets based on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Sonic the Hedgehog are set to be retired next week.

You can check out Lego's own 'Retiring Soon' section to check out the products still in stock, but Brick Fanatics also details additional sets that are unfortunately sold out at the time of writing. Headliners include the lovely Mario & Yoshi set from Super Mario World, the 2-in-1 Great Deku Tree set from Ocarina of Time, and Able Sisters Clothing Shop from Animal Crossing.

Unfortunately, the Great Deku Tree set, despite its bum-clenchingly high price of £259.99 / $299.99 / €299.99, is sold out at the moment, so it seems unlikely you'll be able to pick one up at this point before it's retired for good. Once this happens, any remaining sets left in stock at third-party outlets may see some price hikes.

Here's a look at the full list of outgoing Lego sets:

10323 Pac-Man Arcade

71426 Piranha Plant

71438 Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi

71439 Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario

72031 Yoshi Bike

72032 Standard Kart

72034 Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi

72035 Toad's Garage

72036 Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set

72038 Wario & King Boo

72039 Bowser's Castle

72040 Captain Toad's Camp

72041 Party at Toad's House

72042 Prince Florian & Castle Bowser

72044 Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit

77054 Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop

77055 Able Sisters Clothing Shop

77057 Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun

77092 Great Deku Tree 2-in-1

77003 Super Shadow vs. Biolizard

21271 The Trial Chamber

In the meantime, you can still nab the awesome Final Battle set from Ocarina of Time, if you wish. Donkey Kong fans, meanwhile, can look forward to an official announcement for a rather cool arcade-inspired set based on the original release back in the '80s.