A whole bunch of Lego sets based on Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Sonic the Hedgehog are set to be retired next week.
You can check out Lego's own 'Retiring Soon' section to check out the products still in stock, but Brick Fanatics also details additional sets that are unfortunately sold out at the time of writing. Headliners include the lovely Mario & Yoshi set from Super Mario World, the 2-in-1 Great Deku Tree set from Ocarina of Time, and Able Sisters Clothing Shop from Animal Crossing.
Unfortunately, the Great Deku Tree set, despite its bum-clenchingly high price of £259.99 / $299.99 / €299.99, is sold out at the moment, so it seems unlikely you'll be able to pick one up at this point before it's retired for good. Once this happens, any remaining sets left in stock at third-party outlets may see some price hikes.
Here's a look at the full list of outgoing Lego sets:
- 10323 Pac-Man Arcade
- 71426 Piranha Plant
- 71438 Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi
- 71439 Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario
- 72031 Yoshi Bike
- 72032 Standard Kart
- 72034 Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi
- 72035 Toad's Garage
- 72036 Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set
- 72038 Wario & King Boo
- 72039 Bowser's Castle
- 72040 Captain Toad's Camp
- 72041 Party at Toad's House
- 72042 Prince Florian & Castle Bowser
- 72044 Piranha Plant Power-Up Pursuit
- 77054 Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop
- 77055 Able Sisters Clothing Shop
- 77057 Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun
- 77092 Great Deku Tree 2-in-1
- 77003 Super Shadow vs. Biolizard
- 21271 The Trial Chamber
In the meantime, you can still nab the awesome Final Battle set from Ocarina of Time, if you wish. Donkey Kong fans, meanwhile, can look forward to an official announcement for a rather cool arcade-inspired set based on the original release back in the '80s.