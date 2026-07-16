Sega has announced its playable line-up for this year's Gamescom event, taking place at Cologne, Germany from 26th - 30th August 2026.

Titles include Alien: Isolation 2 and Crazy Taxi: World Tour, both of which are scheduled to launch on the Switch 2. Keep in mind that you'll likely be playing PC builds of each during the event, or possibly PS5, but don't expect to go hands-on with the Switch 2 versions just yet.

What you can expect to play on Switch 2, however, is Metaphor: ReFantazio, which will be present at Sega's booth ahead of its launch on 12th November 2026.

Sega will also have Persona 4 Revival, Stranger Than Heaven, and Total War: Warhammer 40,000, but none of these have been announced for the Switch 2 at this time. We were going to try and get through this entire article without being salty about Persona 4, but we just can't do it.

What you playing at, Sega? Come on.

Anyway, here's a look at the publisher's official description for its Gamescom line-up:

- Alien: Isolation 2: Making its public hands-on debut in Europe, the stand’s claustrophobic lo-fi sci-fi setting enhances the atmosphere of Alien: Isolation 2’s playable prologue. - Crazy Taxi: World Tour: Capturing the chaotic energy of previous games in the franchise, players will be among the first to race through a brand-new map (one of five cities featured in the final game) in this all-new globetrotting Crazy Taxi adventure. Fans will also get the chance to pose with the iconic taxi from the games, the Yellow Jack. - STRANGER THAN HEAVEN: For the first public hands-on, players will step back in time to an underground jazz club to get their hands on STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, with a stage-based photo opportunity turning them into part of the show. - Persona 4 Revival: Persona fans will recognise the Junes shopping centre where Western fans will get their chance to play the remake of the RPG classic and submit their messages to the live on-stand TV Stack. - Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000: Making its hands-on debut, players will take command of the Emperor’s finest, the Space Marines across three gameplay scenarios, all set within a booth inspired by the war-torn setting.

We'll keep an eye out for more updates on upcoming Sega titles and let you know of any developments (everybody manifest a Persona 4 Revival announcement, please).