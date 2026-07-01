Here's what other critics have to say about their own time with the game so far:

Game File: "It was very Ratchet & Clank. You know, the Sony PlayStation series of third-person shooters featuring a furry Lombax and his robot/backpack? Again, maybe that doesn’t seem like a compliment? I promise that it is."

Vooks: "Splatoon Raiders so far seems like a good change of scenery. It’s another opportunity to enjoy the world of Splatoon without needing to jump into an online session."

IGN: "Turns out, Splatoon Raiders is kind of a roguelite with persistent progression. Who knew? But it does give you an opportunity to try out all of your wonderful toys and things like Shiver’s Showstopper, which summons a giant rocket-powered shark (yes, really) that blasts through anything unlucky enough to get in your way. And, based on what I played, Raiders seems to be trying to do enough that while your core action – blast through Salmonids and get stuff, rinse and repeat – is the same, things always feel different enough that it stays interesting."