Here's what other critics have to say about their own time with the game so far:
Game File: "It was very Ratchet & Clank. You know, the Sony PlayStation series of third-person shooters featuring a furry Lombax and his robot/backpack? Again, maybe that doesn’t seem like a compliment? I promise that it is."
Vooks: "Splatoon Raiders so far seems like a good change of scenery. It’s another opportunity to enjoy the world of Splatoon without needing to jump into an online session."
IGN: "Turns out, Splatoon Raiders is kind of a roguelite with persistent progression. Who knew? But it does give you an opportunity to try out all of your wonderful toys and things like Shiver’s Showstopper, which summons a giant rocket-powered shark (yes, really) that blasts through anything unlucky enough to get in your way. And, based on what I played, Raiders seems to be trying to do enough that while your core action – blast through Salmonids and get stuff, rinse and repeat – is the same, things always feel different enough that it stays interesting."
CGMagazine: "Charm, hilarious puns, an endless mess, and challenging encounters await players daring enough to take up residence on the Spirhalite Islands. With the move (and exclusivity) to the Nintendo Switch 2, Splatoon visuals have vastly improved, and I was even able to notice some of the wear and tear on background glass, the Hideout Ship and the Exploration Bot that helps you dig up treasure. Nintendo pulled out all the stops for Splatoon Raiders"
Polygon: "For those who feel overwhelmed by Splatoon 3’s wealth of content, it might be a less intimidating way to get a feel for the series. No matter how it turns out, I wouldn’t be surprised if its buildcrafting ends up having a game-changing impact on Splatoon 4. The tinkering is too good to leave on the sidelines."