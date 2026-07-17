Aspyr has released a new patch for Rise of the Tomb Raider on Switch 2, targeting performance issues, crashes, glitches, and more.

It's available now, so you can go ahead and upgrade to version 1.0.2 as soon as you're able. In the meantime, if you're on the fence, then why not check out our full review on Nintendo Life. We awarded Rise of the Tomb Raider an 8/10 and praised it for well-paced narrative, satisfying tombs, and sense of exploration:

"Rise of the Tomb Raider is a great addition to the Switch 2 library, standing as a strong example of the vision of the platform offering full-fat home console gaming on the go. Satisfying exploration, incredible visuals, and loads of content all running at a smooth 30fps combine to make this a must-have buy for your personal library, even if a forgettable story and some occasionally wonky controls hold this one back from perfection."

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For now, let's check out the patch notes:

Stability & Performance

General Performance

Siberian Wilderness: Fixed frame rates to drops when returning to the Siberian Wilderness after completing the main story.

Fixed frame rates to drops when returning to the Siberian Wilderness after completing the main story. Geothermal Valley: Fixed a frame rate drop when re-entering the cabin in the western part of the Village. Fixed performance drops when traversing the Baths of Kitezh. Fixed performance dip when transitioning back to the Geothermal Valley from the North Acropolis.

Expeditions & Remnant Resistance: Fixed performance drops on the Village map.

Fixed performance drops on the Village map. Fast Travel: Resolved framerate drops occurring after fast traveling from Whirlpool Sanctuary to Riverside Landing.

Cinematics & Sequences

Fixed a frame rate drop during the new gun cinematic sequence.

Fixed a performance drop at the end of the cutscene in the Siberian Wilderness.

Fixed a bug causing the cutscene following the "Return to Camp and Build a Fire" objective.

Resolved visibility lag during the mud tunnel slide sequence in the Flooded Archives.

Fixed a stutter at the beginning of the cutscene during the "Find Your Way Up the Mountains to the Observatory" objective.

Corrected two performance drops during the cutscene in The Acropolis mission.

Stability & Crashes

Multiplayer Endurance Fixed a client-side crash that occurred when pressing the "Ready" button before the game cards fully finished loading. UI Transitions Fixed game lag when launching any Expedition mode.

Gameplay, Combat & Exploits

Holy Fire Card (Expeditions) Fixed a bug where stealth-eliminating an opponent while the Holy Fire Card was equipped resulted in nearby enemies being unaffected by the fire ignition damage. XP Reward Exploit Resolved an exploit in the Soviet Installation. Endurance Outfit Cards Fixed an issue where equipping some cards caused the Revolver and Pump-Action Shotgun to appear in the Basecamp menu before they were officially granted.

Visuals & Animations

Culling & Asset Visibility

Baba Yaga DLC Fixed ropes on environmental beams culling out of view. The Acropolis Fixed cabbages floating in the air. Research Base Fixed a missing asset issue. Soviet Hub Resolved an issue causing wall textures to intermittently disappear. Crafting & Gear Fixed a visual glitch where Lara’s satchel would disappear. Geothermal Valley Fixed an asset rendering issue where a barricade was only visible from one side. Copper Mill Fixed a bug where a white canister was invisible. Prophet's Tomb Fixed a texture rendering issue where water in the lower parts of the tomb became completely invisible.

Environmental Glitches

Geothermal Valley Hub Fixed an issue where a ruined building would flicker between visible and invisible states. Flooded Archives Corrected a cloth mesh clipping issue where fabric textures passed directly through wooden structures. Siberian Wilderness Fixed a bug where reloading a checkpoint during the "Explore the Forest for Signs of the Lost City" objective would cause the light flare to permanently illuminate. Croft Manor Fixed Level of Detail (LoD) issues on the office pinboard.

Lighting, Textures & Characters

Fixed texture glitches and flickering on Lara’s face when wearing the Classic Angel of Darkness outfit.

Fixed a low-quality hair rendering artifact.

Fixed shadow flickering artifacts on Sophia.

Fixed a lighting glitch on Konstantin's face.

Soviet Installation: Fixed an issue where render artifacts were visible across exit doors, furniture clothes, and paintings.

Fixed an issue where render artifacts were visible across exit doors, furniture clothes, and paintings. Resolved a Day/Night bug.

NPC Animations

The Lost City: Fixed a bug during the Kitezh Hub: Ascension sequence.

Fixed a bug during the Kitezh Hub: Ascension sequence. Soviet Installation: Resolved an issue where Trinity Soldiers would get stuck in a looping A-pose.

Resolved an issue where Trinity Soldiers would get stuck in a looping A-pose. Fixed a tundra wolf NPC animation loop glitch.

UI, UX & Controls

Inventory Display: Fixed a bug where the Armor-Piercing Arrows Gear failed to appear.

Fixed a bug where the Armor-Piercing Arrows Gear failed to appear. N-Mouse Control Scheme: Fixed a game freeze associated with the right Joy-Con controller. Fixed a bug where camera sensitivity and speed fluctuated. Fixed an issue in the Blood Ties DLC where the mouse cursor failed to disappear.

Camera Mechanics: Fixed an issue with the "Auto-Center Camera" toggle.

Fixed an issue with the "Auto-Center Camera" toggle. Subtitles: Fixed an error where subtitles were duplicated on screen.

Fixed an error where subtitles were duplicated on screen. Loading Screen UI: Fixed an issue with card shuffling in the Cold Darkness game mode.

Tombs, Quests & Exploration

Flooded Archive Softlock: Resolved a softlock that occurred if a player reloaded their save from a specific checkpoint.

Resolved a softlock that occurred if a player reloaded their save from a specific checkpoint. Out of Bounds Fixes: Resolved an exploit in the Catacomb of Sacred Waters Challenge Tomb. Fixed missing collision layers on a damaged wall. Resolved an out-of-bounds camera clipping issue.

House of the Afflicted Tomb: Restored the proper proximity UI pop-ups and map tracker icons.

Restored the proper proximity UI pop-ups and map tracker icons. "A Hearty Meal" Optional Mission: Fixed the green objective beacon placement. Fixed a math calculation bug that added an incorrect extra unit to the objective progress bar.

Leader's Tomb (Chapter Replay Elite): Fixed an audio-visual bug. Dismantled an invisible wall obstacle that blocked players from advancing.



Engine & Tool Upgrades