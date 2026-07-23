A new trailer for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil has been released, giving us a further glimpse at what's to come when it releases on 18th September 2026.

Focusing on our protagonist Bryan (Austin Abrams), we catch brief peeks at some iconic Resident Evil items, including the typewriter, first-aid kit, shotgun ammo, and probably a lot more than we haven't quite had time to see yet.

It looks awesome though, and with Cregger proving his worth in the horror genre with Barbarian and Weapons, this could genuinely be the first great Resident Evil movie. We know some people have a soft spot for Paul W.S. Anderson's films and the faithful yet messy Welcome to Raccoon City, but let's face it, they're not great.

This one looks creepy as hell though. Those shots of the zombie-like creature sprinting towards the house..? Chills.

"From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos."

We'll be sure to bring you a full review when the film launches in September.