Nintendo's rollout for the Xenoblade trilogy on Switch 2 has been immensely confusing with its digital/physical split, so this is your friendly reminder that if you're after Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition physically on the new hardware, it's available today.

That's right, after launching digitally as a surprise shadow drop back in the June Direct, the first game's physical has finally arrived in stores and online for £58.99 / $69.99 (or a little cheaper from some stores).

It's a perfectly pleasant little 'Switch 2 Edition' release, too. This new version contains all of the technical tweaks that you'd hope, including buttery smooth 60fps and cleaner visuals, but it also throws in the new Ether Jet for faster open world traversal and the Nopon GP racing mode. You can read all about it in our hands-on impressions, but come on, that's a bit of fun!

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Those after the second game can pick up the digital Switch 2 release today, with the physical launching on 1st October. After that, we've got Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition to look forward to in December.