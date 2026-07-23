Splatoon Raiders is out today, and we're sure that a bunch of you are already diving into the Spirhalite Islands and seeing what the spinoff has to offer. However, Nintendo has flagged that a bunch of people seem to be having trouble with the level-up system, and no, it's not a bug.

Nintendo took to its Community Support Twitter account (brought to our attention on Bluesky by @oatmealdome) to announce that multiple players have been struggling with the game's Tank Limiter system — the 'level cap' that stops you from being able to pour too many Skill Points into any one ability at once — claiming that they "can't release the limiter" and boost their abilities further.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube849k

Well, as Nintendo plainly puts it, it's likely because players are pressing 'A' on the menu instead of holding it — the required input for expanding the limiter. Holding the button brings up a purple ring around the command, which, when full, releases the level cap and lets you put your Skill Points wherever you please again.

[Splatoon Raiders] Nintendo support says that they have received several inquiries from players saying that they "can't release the limiter" in the Upgrade Tanks menu. To do so, you need to hold down the A button instead of just pressing it. 🐦 original post — OatmealDome 🏳️‍🌈 (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2026-07-23T12:23:11.7872209+00:00

So, there you have it! If you're having trouble using those hard-earned Skill Points, then rest assured, you're not alone.

We awarded Splatoon Raiders an excellent 9/10 in our review, with the ever-lovely Alex Olney concluding, "It may not push any boundaries within the genre per se, but it’s difficult to find anything negative to say about it, it really is a must-play for almost anyone".