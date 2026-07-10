Later this month, NIS America is bringing Disgaea Mayhem to the Switch 1 & 2. It's a new take on the series, described as a "high-octane" action role-playing experience.

If you are wondering what exactly to expect, NIS America has now released a demo, which you can download on the eShop. This demo comes loaded with three stages and seven weapons. Here's a bit more via the official PR:

"Players will get to tackle three stages using any of the seven different weapons featured in the full game. Do you prefer the versatile range of a bow or the satisfying heft of an axe? Find out by trying out all different weapon types before the game’s full launch on July 23! In each stage, players will take on dozens of enemies and a boss fight—perfect for getting a feel for Disgaea Mayhem’s action combat."

As noted, the full game arrives on 23rd July 2026. There'll also be a "Limited Edition" release on Switch 1 & 2:

This follows NIS America announcing a demo for its new strategy RPG Brigandine: Abyss. It will be arriving later this month, with the full game out in August. Nintendo also released a demo for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book on the Switch 2 this week.