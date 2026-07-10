It's Splatfest weekend, folks! Nintendo technically announced this one back in the June Direct, but with all the Zelda and Xenoblade news, we thought it was only right that we give everyone a little reminder now that it's finally here.

The Splatoon 3 Splatfest kicks off tomorrow (11th June) at 1am BST / 2am CET / 8pm ET (10th) / 5pm PT (10th), and will run throughout the weekend.

Naturally, the theming is all about Splatoon Raiders this time (talk about brand synergy, eh?), with the team choice question asking "What's your fighting style?" Teams Speed, Power and Tactics are all up for grabs, mirroring the three Tank types you'll encounter on Raiders' Spirhalite Islands.

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New Splatfest themes are something of a rarity in Splatoon 3 these days following the Grand Festival, so it'll be nice to dive back in and relive the good old days.

You can place your votes in the Splatsville kiosk right now to claim your Splatfest tee and start earning those all-important Conch Shells.

The big question is, who gets your vote? You can let us know which team you'll be splatting for this weekend in the following poll!