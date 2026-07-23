It's the penultimate Thursday of the month, so The Pokémon Company is on hand to show us what's next for the Trading Card Game Pocket app.
As those who were paying attention a few weeks back will no doubt know, the Ruler of the Skies expansion is next in line, flying our way on 30th July at 1am BST / 2am CET / 6pm PT (29th).
This one is all about everyone's favourite Legendary 'mon, Rayquaza, as the Dragon Type's Mega evolution makes its app debut. Sure, the ex card itself looks a little more nerfed than we would have expected, but hey, it's nice to see the big guy make the cut.
Alongside ol' Ray, the expansion also includes new Mega ex cards for Metagross and Gallade, and a particularly fetching Dragonair full art. Here's a closer look at a few of the cards we've seen so far:
The expansion-adding update will also include the ability to share decks with other players using pattern codes, cards included in multiple booster packs will appear in all relevant card dex slots, and guaranteed four-diamond or higher rarity pulls if "certain conditions are fulfilled when opening a booster pack".
What do you make of the upcoming expansion? Will you be hunting down any card in particular on launch day? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 4
Pretty interesting the additions other than the expected new expansion (of course that looks great as usual) - looking forward to this update next week!
I wish they’d have a non-megas option for online battles, or at least give you more ranked points if you win using non-meta cards. It’s getting dull battling the same types of decks, and now we’re about to see a lot of Mega Rayquaza.
Still chasing Hisuian Zoroark EX from the current set. Hopefully I can get one before this drops.
Just trying to collect all the art cards nowadays, as completed the normal cards ages ago
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