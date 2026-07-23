It's the penultimate Thursday of the month, so The Pokémon Company is on hand to show us what's next for the Trading Card Game Pocket app.

As those who were paying attention a few weeks back will no doubt know, the Ruler of the Skies expansion is next in line, flying our way on 30th July at 1am BST / 2am CET / 6pm PT (29th).

This one is all about everyone's favourite Legendary 'mon, Rayquaza, as the Dragon Type's Mega evolution makes its app debut. Sure, the ex card itself looks a little more nerfed than we would have expected, but hey, it's nice to see the big guy make the cut.

Alongside ol' Ray, the expansion also includes new Mega ex cards for Metagross and Gallade, and a particularly fetching Dragonair full art. Here's a closer look at a few of the cards we've seen so far:

The expansion-adding update will also include the ability to share decks with other players using pattern codes, cards included in multiple booster packs will appear in all relevant card dex slots, and guaranteed four-diamond or higher rarity pulls if "certain conditions are fulfilled when opening a booster pack".

What do you make of the upcoming expansion? Will you be hunting down any card in particular on launch day? Let us know in the comments.