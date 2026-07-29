Had enough Pokopia news for one day? Of course you haven't! On top of all the DLC chatter, The Pokémon Company has also revealed some info about its next limited-time in-game event, and it's right around the corner.

The 'Fetching Scales for Feebas' event starts next month on 13th August at 5am local time, and will run until 28th August at 4:59am.

As the name suggests, this one is all about Feebas, with the Gen III Water Type cropping up at rebuilt Pokémon Centers (excluding the new Bubbly Basin one) during the event period. You'll be tasked with grabbing a bunch of Prism Scales for your new fishy friend, which can be exchanged for furniture items to keep Feebas (and Milotic) comfy.

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It'll add to a pretty water-themed couple of weeks in Pokopia, with the free update and Expansion Pass: Part 1 DLC arriving a little over a week before on 5th August. You can find out about all these newbies in our coverage below: