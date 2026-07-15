Pokémon Pokopia is back with another event, this time starring the dark-type Pokémon Zorua.

Kicking off on 19th July at 5am and ending on 27th July at 4:59am local time, you're invited to play hide and seek with Zorua to win in-game prizes, including a new trophy. There doesn't, however, appear to be any new Pokémon being added this time around.

You'll need to ensure you have at least one fully rebuilt Pokémon Centre in your game to kick start the event, as Zorua will be found chilling out in front of it.

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"Zorua can only visit towns with a rebuilt Pokémon Center—so if you want to participate in this event, make sure you have at least one up and running. For this event, you can also meet up in another player’s world or on a Cloud Island to participate in a contest together! The fastest completion time among all participating players will become the town or Cloud Island’s best record."

If you've yet to pick up Pokémon Pokopia, we'd encourage you to check out our review right here on Nintendo Life. We awarded it a score of 8/10 and praised its fresh approach and moreish gameplay: