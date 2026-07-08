The free-to-download title Pokémon Champions launched on the Switch in April and followed with a smartphone release last month.

The team behind the game has recently shared some data, revealing the title has now had over 10 million cumulative downloads worldwide. So, that's Switch and mobile game downloads combined, which seems to be a respectable start!

To celebrate this milestone, the game is giving players 100 Quick Coupons, which you can find in your in-game mailbox.

"The cumulative number of downloads for "Pokémon Champions" has surpassed 10 million worldwide! To celebrate this milestone, we've decided to give away 100 Fast Coupons. Pick them up from the in-game mailbox!"

Although this new battle-focused title hasn't necessarily lived up to every trainer's expectation, in our review, we said it was the most accessible competitive Pokémon has ever been. The Pokémon Company has also given players an incentive to return with regular codes, allowing you to add new Pokémon to your party.