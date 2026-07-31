Honestly, we thought we couldn't be more sold on Orbitals after we went hands-on with it earlier this month. The magic of GameShare meant that the Switch 2 exclusive was already going to be pretty darn accessible, but Shapefarm and Kepler Interactive have announced this week that the game will also get a 'Global Friend's Pass' app, making it even easier to play with a pal.

Much like what we've seen previously with Hazelight joints It Takes Two and Split Fiction, the Global Friend's Pass lets you play online with a pal, even if both of you don't own the game. You'll be able to download the Global Friend's Pass app from launch day (3rd September), and then as long as your pal has a full copy of the game, they'll be able to invite you along to play completely free of charge.

It's a pretty sweet deal (and a very welcome one given the co-op only gameplay), but Shapefarm has somehow managed to make it even sweeter. That's because the Friend's Pass app will also include a free demo, so you can try out Orbitals' opening chapter in local co-op without anyone needing to spend a penny.

The demo can only be played in local co-op, we should add, but if you have been planning to play from your sofa with your partner right there, this is the ideal way to check it out.

As the above graphic outlines, you can use either the Friend's Pass or GameShare to play Orbitals online (with an NSO membership, of course), or you can play via local GameShare even if your co-op partner only has a Switch 1. Local co-op on the same system is a perfectly valid option, too — heck, that's how we're planning to play it.

If you want to read more about our thoughts on Orbitals so far, you'll find our preview coverage below: