Onimusha fans have been waiting a long time for Way of the Sword – over 20 years, in fact, since the release of Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams in 2006.

Now, in a new interview with Game Informer, producer Akihito Kadowaki has explained why fans have had to wait so long for a revival. In short, it wasn't for lack of trying, with Kadowaki stating that internal teams had wanted to make a new entry for a while. However, the combination of work on other key franchises and the expanded resources and time required meant that nothing could be green-lit until recently.

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“[Whilst Onimusha] was always well-received, there were, at Capcom at the time, other major series like Monster Hunter, Resident Evil games, and Street Fighter, but there were also up-and-coming developing titles. "And as development became more difficult, needing more time and more people, with all those people focused on those titles, it was very difficult to get a team together to make a new Onimusha game, despite wanting to internally for a long time.”

Thankfully, a new entry is almost upon us, with Onimusha: Way of the Sword launching on the Switch 2 on 4th September 2026. Early impressions have been very positive, and there's a demo available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC if you want to give it shot for yourself.

We're still waiting to see exactly how it runs on the Switch 2, but Capcom's track record so far has been exceptional thanks to the likes of Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Street Fighter 6, and Kunitsu-Gami.