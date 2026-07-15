Bandai Namco has announced that Once Upon a Katamari will be making its way to the Switch 2 later this year on 8th October 2026.

As to be expected with the new release, players can expect improved resolution and higher frame rates. Mouse controls have also been added in which you 'roll' the Joy-Con forwards, kinda like Drag x Drive (yeah, you forgot about that game, didn't you).

There's no word on any upgrade path for current Switch owners, unfortunately. However, to lessen the blow, a free update is coming for current owners to add mouse controls and increase the frame rate if you happen to play on Switch 2, so that's a decent gesture.

In addition, the 'Rolling LIVE Highlights' paid DLC will also launch on 8th October 2026 alongside the new Switch 2 version. This will add 10 new quests, 12 new songs, 6 new cousins, and 18 new accessories.

In Once Upon A Katamari, players will experience the series like never before, on a journey across time featuring new stages, and with a new competitive multiplayer mode. The game’s memorable music returns with a new soundtrack, new customization options, and fun tools such as a new magnet to pull in nearby items. Players can choose to play as The Prince or any of the 68 cousins, all of whom can be customized with different colors and facial features. Use the customized character to standout in KatamariBall, a new four-player competitive mode where players attempt to roll the largest Katamari and convert it into points within a limited time. KatamariBall will support both online multiplayer and offline play against CPU opponents.

In our review of Once Upon a Katamari on Switch, we awarded it a score of 8/10 and said that it "proves its worth as a mainline sequel and differentiates itself from other action-puzzlers with its irresistible game feel".